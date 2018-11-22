Famed aviator inspires new True North virtual assistant

True North Sports and Entertainment has a new way for its patrons get information about events at Bell MTS Place, and it involves a famous aviator from the 1930s.

“Ask Amelia” is the new virtual assistant appearing on the websites for the Winnipeg Jets, Manitoba Moose, and the arena itself.

It will also be part of the Jets app in the near future, as well as the Jets and Bell MTS Place Facebook Messenger pages.

The “Amelia” character is based on aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

Amelia can answer questions in real-time on topics ranging from parking to event tickets to topics related to the Jets or Moose.

“The ability to instantly connect with and be responsive to our guests 24/7 is the next step for True North in enhancing guests’ experiences with our teams as well as at our events and venues,” said Andrew Wilkinson, True North’s director of digital.

“Ask Amelia provides a single point of contact that makes it easy and convenient for fans and patrons to engage with the Jets, Moose, and Bell MTS Place, as well as to receive timely and consistent information.”

No word on whether Amelia can solve the mystery of her famous namesake, who disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in 1937 during an attempt to circumnavigate the globe.

