Former nurse at long-term facility in Lindsay charged with theft
A former long-term care worker in Lindsay, Ont., is facing theft charges.
City of Kawartha Lakes police recently investigated a rash of thefts from residents living at a long-term care facility in Lindsay.
READ MORE: Ross Memorial Hospital receives $1.46M boost to tackle holiday, flu patient surge
On Thursday a woman was arrested on the strength of a warrant. They say the woman was previously employed as a nurse at the facility.
Police did not provide any other details on the investigation.
Donna Jamandre, 61, of Mississauga, was charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 3, 2019.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.