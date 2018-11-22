Crime
November 22, 2018

Former nurse at long-term facility in Lindsay charged with theft

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A former nurse is accusing of stealing from residents at a long-term care facility in Lindsay, Ont.

A former long-term care worker in Lindsay, Ont., is facing theft charges.

City of Kawartha Lakes police recently investigated a rash of thefts from residents living at a long-term care facility in Lindsay.

On Thursday a woman was arrested on the strength of a warrant. They say the woman was previously employed as a nurse at the facility.

Police did not provide any other details on the investigation.

Donna Jamandre, 61, of Mississauga, was charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 3, 2019.

