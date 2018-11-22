Suspected car prowler arrested after getting hit by car he had just jumped from

A suspected car prowler was arrested Monday after getting pinned down by the same vehicle he had just bailed out of during a high-speed pursuit.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon said in a statement that Isaiah John Gellatly, 31, is currently in hospital with a broken leg. The Vancouver, Wash., native will soon be booked on “a variety of charges” and be back behind bars. Gellatly previously served time for stealing another car two years ago with the owner’s eight-year-old black labrador still inside, KOIN reported.

READ MORE: Boy, 12, arrested after alleged joyride leads to police chase in Texas

The Happy Valley Police Department claims that trouble began late Monday night when deputies responded to a call of a theft in-progress at the 11000 block of SE Cedar Way.

“The caller told dispatchers that she had seen a male subject attempting to open the door to her mother’s vehicle before walking to a neighbor’s house and steal items out of another vehicle,” police said.

It didn’t take officers long to find the suspect down the street. Police said Gellatly was fully reclined in the driver seat of a parked, black ’98 Honda Accord with Washington plates and a large pile of belongings inside.

READ MORE: Officer pulls over alleged car thief and watches as his patrol car stolen

Happy Valley officers indicated that Gellatly sat upright the moment a deputy shone a spotlight into the sedan. The car was peeling away from the scene seconds later.

Gellatly refused to stop during a high-speed pursuit, according to police, despite a successful attempt to puncture his tires with spike strips at an intersection.

Released dashcam video shows that Gellatly turned into a business complex after blowing through stop signs, driving in the opposing lane of traffic and hitting curbs and retaining walls.

The moment the suspect bailed out of the moving Honda and started to run was captured by a police dash camera.

Gellatly was stopped seconds later when he was too slow cutting in front of the vehicle he had been driving. The car smashed into a tree and sandwiched Gellatly against a building wall.

READ MORE: Police officer rammed by unlicensed driver, hangs on to car hood for 200 metres

Deputies found the suspect on the ground and subdued him. The lower third of Gellatly’s leg was pinned under a completely deflated tire of the Honda.

A tennis racket, a Ping-Pong paddle, a Texas Instruments calculator, designer sunglasses and a Schwinn scooter are just some of the items found inside the vehicle. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reports that at least two victims have already been reunited with their stolen goods.

Gellatly, meanwhile, will be transported to Clackamas County Jail when he’s released from hospital. He is likely to face charges that include attempt to elude, reckless driving, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and theft II.