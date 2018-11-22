Canada
November 22, 2018 11:45 am

2nd person dies after 2-vehicle crash near Port Perry earlier this month

By Staff The Canadian Press

Durham police confirm a second person has died following a collision in Port Perry on Nov. 9, 2018.

Global News
PORT PERRY, Ont. – A two-vehicle crash near Port Perry, Ont., earlier this month has claimed the life of a second person.

Durham regional police say the crash took place on Nov. 9 around 2:30 p.m. when a northbound Hyundai lost control and collided with a southbound Kia Sorento.

Police say a 61-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Hyundai died at the scene.

A 76-year-old man driving that vehicle was taken to hospital and police say he has since died of his serious injuries.

They say a 70-year-old woman driving the Kia was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the death of the 76-year-old man marks the 22nd fatality on roads patrolled by the force in Durham Region.

Global News