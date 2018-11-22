Atwater Tunnel northbound lanes re-open after flood

The northbound lanes of the Atwater tunnel have opened after a burst pipe flooded the area.

City crews worked through the night Wednesday to pump the water out.

The southbound lanes remain closed; city officials say they don’t know when they will reopen.

Workers from natural gas company Énergir — formely known as Gaz Métro — were working nearby Tuesday when they accidentally broke a pipe.

Montreal mayor @Val_Plante on the ground at the Atwater Tunnel being briefed on the flooding situation. pic.twitter.com/YeNM8ZX5Si — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) November 20, 2018

“That pipe was about 24 inches big,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, who was at the scene to inspect the damage.

“It created what we see behind us, a flooding situation.”

Water levels in the tunnel reached about eight to 10 feet, according to Bruno Lachance, chief of Montreal’s fire department.

At least three cars were submerged in water.

There were no reported injuries. Homes in the area and water quality were not affected.

WATCH: Construction caused a major water main break that flooded the Atwater Tunnel. As Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports, the city is now working to clean up the mess.