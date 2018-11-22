Traffic
November 22, 2018 9:39 am
Updated: November 22, 2018 9:40 am

Atwater Tunnel northbound lanes re-open after flood

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

The northbound lanes of the Atwater tunnel have opened after a burst pipe flooded the area.

City crews worked through the night Wednesday to pump the water out.

City workers look over a flooded street after a water pipe was perforated by a natural gas company doing work nearby in Montreal on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. The Atwater Tunnel, running under the Lachine Canal, was flooded cutting off a main corridor that links the downtown area to neighbourhoods to the south of the city.

The southbound lanes remain closed; city officials say they don’t know when they will reopen.

Workers from natural gas company Énergir — formely known as Gaz Métro — were working nearby Tuesday when they accidentally broke a pipe.

“That pipe was about 24 inches big,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, who was at the scene to inspect the damage.

“It created what we see behind us, a flooding situation.”

Water levels in the tunnel reached about eight to 10 feet, according to Bruno Lachance, chief of Montreal’s fire department.

At least three cars were submerged in water.

There were no reported injuries. Homes in the area and water quality were not affected.

