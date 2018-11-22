Canada
November 22, 2018 9:39 am

2 injured as car goes airborne near Binbrook Conservation area: Hamilton police

Sara Cain By Reporter  900 CHML

A 50-year-old man from Nouvelle, Quebec, is dead following a head-on collision that occurred on Highway 17 in Robinsonville, N.B.

File/ Global News
A A

Two men are in hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle they were travelling became airborne near the Binbrook Conservation Area.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police believe a 2011 Audi sedan was hitting high speeds while travelling south on Harrison Road when it failed to negotiate a bend in the road.

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Canfield and the passenger, a 21-year-old man from Cayuga were tkane to hospital.

Police say speed, drugs and alcohol are all considered factors in the collision.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alcohol
binbrook
Cayuga
Collision
Crash
Damage
Driving
Drugs
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
Harrison Road
Injuries
Investigation
SPEED

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News