2 injured as car goes airborne near Binbrook Conservation area: Hamilton police

Two men are in hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle they were travelling became airborne near the Binbrook Conservation Area.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police believe a 2011 Audi sedan was hitting high speeds while travelling south on Harrison Road when it failed to negotiate a bend in the road.

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Canfield and the passenger, a 21-year-old man from Cayuga were tkane to hospital.

Police say speed, drugs and alcohol are all considered factors in the collision.