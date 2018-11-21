Ideas sought to stuff more fun into Fat Cat Children’s festival

It’s been around for nearly three decades, but Kelowna’s Fat Cat Children’s festival wants to stay relevant for kids.

It’s why organizers are looking for your help to plan future events.

Karma Lacoff and Erin Scott have been tasked with planning the 29th annual festival in 2019, and the co-artistic and executive directors are looking for direction from kids, parents, participants and stakeholders.

“How do you feel about it? How has it been going? What would you like to see? What can we change? How can we make this something that continues for the next 30 years?” Scott said of the questions they have for people want to help shape the festival.

Input on food vendors, activities, programs, stage performances, workshops and the parade is needed.

“I think it’s the possibility of what the kids are going to experience,” Lacoff said. “Because you never know how they’re going to react to different programming.”

Participants interested in the upcoming Fat Cat workshop on Nov. 29th in Kelowna can RSVP at this link to Eventbrite.

A total of 40 people will be welcome to the workshop and be fed pizza. It’s hoped that half of the crowd will be children between 4-years-old and 12.

The event will be hosted at the Okanagan coLab on St. Paul Street.