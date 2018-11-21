Commercial vehicle check along Revelstoke corridor nets 33 violation tickets, 10 written warnings

Two commercial vehicles were removed from the road and nearly three dozen violation tickets were written during a commercial traffic check near Revelstoke on Tuesday.

According to Revelstoke RCMP, more than 130 commercial vehicles were examined by a coordinated multi-agency effort that included police officers from various agencies and members of the B.C. Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement Team. The blitz took place throughout the Revelstoke corridor along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police say log books, driver qualifications, sobriety, insurance, registration, vehicle condition, tires, brakes and lighting were examined to determine compliance.

Along with two vehicles being removed from duty due to safety concerns, 33 violation tickets were written, along with one criminal code charge for stolen property; one driving prohibition notice; 10 written warnings; and six notice and orders for vehicle defects requiring repair within 30 days.

Police also said further road checks will be taking place throughout winter and that many commercial operators expressed support for the road checks.