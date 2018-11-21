B.C. and Alberta truck driver arrested in historical sex assault case

Vancouver police are appealing for more victims and witnesses involving a historical sex assault case.

Police have arrested 46-year-old Kevin Alexander Roberts, a Prince George resident, for offences allegedly committed in Vancouver and Prince George.

The victim, who is now an adult, reported the crimes to Vancouver police.

Crown counsel has approved several charges against Roberts including sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual assault with a weapon, invitation to sexual touching, assault, and assault causing bodily harm.

Roberts is a truck driver on routes throughout B.C. and Alberta. He has also worked as a school bus driver in the Prince George area, as a mover, and has a transient lifestyle.

Police believe there are additional survivors, who would be between the ages of four and 18, at the time of the offences.

“These types of crimes are extremely traumatic and survivors live with the life-long impact,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a release. “We are providing this information and a photo of the suspect, with hopes that we will uncover more information and help prevent this from happening to someone else.”

Anyone with more information is asked to call the VPD’s Sex Crime Unit at 604-717-0600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.