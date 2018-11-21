Moose Jaw receives funding from Saskatchewan government for policing initiatives

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $690,000 to the City of Moose Jaw through municipal police grants to help keep communities safe.

The Ministry of Corrections and Policing is contributing $330,000, which will fund three existing Moose Jaw Police Service positions in 2018-19.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance has also committed $360,000 for two police officers as part of the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan initiative.

“Community safety is a priority for the Government of Saskatchewan,” Moose Jaw North MLA Warren Michelson said on behalf of Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell.

READ MORE: New police crisis team launching in Moose Jaw

“This funding helps with police initiatives that ensure the safety of Moose Jaw families and our community overall.”

The Ministry of Corrections and Policing supports 128 municipal police positions and policing initiatives across the province through funding.

“The City of Moose Jaw and the Moose Jaw Board of Police Commissioners look forward to continuing and enhancing our partnership with the province to address our shared public safety priorities through the Municipal Police Grants program,” Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie said.

“This is an important program. Its benefits are felt not only in our community, but also across our region as our police service works to keep our community safe, harmonious and inclusive.”

READ MORE: PACT: The team on the other end of mental health crisis calls

The funding includes positions in the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan division who work to improve safety on highways.

“The Moose Jaw Police Service welcomes the renewal of its partnership with the Ministry of Corrections and Policing to provide effective and efficient policing services in our community and region,” Moose Jaw Police Service Chief Rick Bourassa said.

“The positions created through this partnership focus on the key priorities of traffic and public safety throughout the region, and support the police and crisis team’s collaborative efforts to provide community mental-health supports. These initiatives are instrumental in enhancing safety and well-being in our communities.”