Boundary Similkameen leading in referendum ballot returns; critics say stats still too low

The Boundary Similkameen region is reporting one of the highest voter turnouts in B.C. when it comes to the referendum on electoral reform, but critics say it isn’t high enough.

With 10 days left until the deadline, 20.2 per cent of the ballots in the Boundary-Similkameen have been received by Elections B.C. as of Wednesday morning.

In the three Kelowna electoral districts, the numbers range from 14.7 per cent to 18.2 per cent. In Penticton and Vernon-Monashee, 16.1 per cent of eligible voters have submitted their referendum ballots.

British Columbians have until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 30th to ensure that their ballot has been received by Elections B.C. As of 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, November 21st, 810,000 ballot packages are estimated to have been received by Elections B.C., which reflects approximately 25 per cent returned.

This does not include packages that have been received by Canada Post but not yet transferred to Elections BC.

Penticton Liberal MLA Dan Ashton said there should be a minimum threshold required to ensure the province has a strong enough mandate to change the voting system.

“Even the NDP require two-thirds majority in their own caucuses in their own party for changes to their NDP policies. Fifty per cent plus, especially with that low of a voter turnout, it is not, in my opinion, representative of the entire province of British Columbia,” he said.

Fair Vote South Okanagan Similkameen is a grassroots group pushing for a “yes” vote.

Spokesperson Tina Lee said she is optimistic voter turnout will be higher with several days left in the campaign.

“We’re encouraged by these numbers. Certainly some people are going to choose to sit out this and sit out a lot on voting systems, but that’s exactly why we need proportional representation,” she said.

Lee said people should be represented in the legislature in proportion to how they vote.

“There won’t be regions shut out of government like there is now. Everyone will select a local MLA that represents and aligns with their own value system,” she said.

Ashton said he isn’t necessarily opposed to proportional representation, but is concerned about the way the referendum is being held.

“What worries me about how this is being conducted is out of the three possible scenarios for proportional representation, two of them exist nowhere in the world. They were created within the internal workings of this party . . . it’s just wrong, this is just wrong,” he said.

Fair Vote South Okanagan Similkameen is encouraging undecided voters to attend their information session on Thursday, November 22nd at 7 p.m. at the Penticton Public Library.

“If people still have that ballot sitting on their kitchen table, waiting to send that in, I encourage them to come down,” Lee said.

Voters can also drop off their ballots in person at any Service B.C. location. Click here to find an office near you.

Elections B.C. told Global Okanagan it is considering extending the deadline due to rotating strikes at Canada Post.

“Regardless of whether or not deadlines are extended, we still encourage voters to return their voting package as soon as possible,” said director of communications Andrew Watson.