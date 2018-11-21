Crime
November 21, 2018 4:38 pm
Updated: November 21, 2018 4:49 pm

Woman in life-threatening condition after stabbing at Mississauga home

Peel Regional Police on scene of a stabbing at a home in the area of Airport Road and Derry Road East Wednesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police say a woman is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing at a Mississauga home Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers received a call just after 3:50 p.m. with reports of a stabbing near Airport Road and Derry Road East.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found a woman who was stabbed.

She was then transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police are searching for a male who was described as being approximately six feet tall and wearing a khaki shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.

