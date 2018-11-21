Rosetown, Sask., firefighter struck by semi on Highway 4 dies

Rosetown Fire Department suffered the tragic loss of a fellow member on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to a crash between two semi-trucks on Highway 4 roughly 22 kilometres north of Rosetown. No one was injured in the two-vehicle collision.

RCMP said their investigation shows one truck was entering Highway 4 from the west and turning north when it was struck by a southbound semi on Highway 4.

While responding to the crash, a firefighter who was assisting at the scene was struck by a passing semi-truck.

Life-saving efforts were made by the colleagues of Darrell James Morrison, 46, at the scene. He was taken to hospital in Rosetown, but died a short time later.

He was a volunteer with the Rosetown Fire Department.

Multiple fire departments from around the province have sent their condolences via social media to Morrison’s family and the community of Rosetown.

The Saskatchewan Fire Service is heartbroken today as we learn of the line of duty death this morning of a member of the Rosetown Fire Department. We all share in the burden of your loss and hope this is a small measure of comfort to the family, colleagues, friends and community. pic.twitter.com/De0BDXzgwO — Sask Fire Chiefs (@SAFChiefs) November 21, 2018

A portion of Highway 4 between Rosetown and Biggar is still closed as the RCMP investigation continues.

Rosetown is roughly 110 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.