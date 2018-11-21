Canada
4:40 pm
Updated: November 21, 2018 5:17 pm

Rosetown, Sask., firefighter struck by semi on Highway 4 dies

A firefighter who was struck by a semi on Highway 4 has died on Wednesday near Rosetown, Sask.

Rosetown Fire Department suffered the tragic loss of a fellow member on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to a crash between two semi-trucks on Highway 4 roughly 22 kilometres north of Rosetown. No one was injured in the two-vehicle collision.

RCMP said their investigation shows one truck was entering Highway 4 from the west and turning north when it was struck by a southbound semi on Highway 4.

While responding to the crash, a firefighter who was assisting at the scene was struck by a passing semi-truck.

Life-saving efforts were made by the colleagues of Darrell James Morrison, 46, at the scene. He was taken to hospital in Rosetown, but died a short time later.

He was a volunteer with the Rosetown Fire Department.

According to Rosetown Fire Department’s Facebook page, Darrell Morrison joined in 2015.

According to Rosetown Fire Department’s Facebook page, Darrell Morrison joined in 2015.

Multiple fire departments from around the province have sent their condolences via social media to Morrison’s family and the community of Rosetown.

A portion of Highway 4 between Rosetown and Biggar is still closed as the RCMP investigation continues.

Rosetown is roughly 110 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

