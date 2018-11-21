Rosetown, Sask., firefighter struck by semi on Highway 4 dies
Rosetown Fire Department suffered the tragic loss of a fellow member on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to a crash between two semi-trucks on Highway 4 roughly 22 kilometres north of Rosetown. No one was injured in the two-vehicle collision.
RCMP said their investigation shows one truck was entering Highway 4 from the west and turning north when it was struck by a southbound semi on Highway 4.
While responding to the crash, a firefighter who was assisting at the scene was struck by a passing semi-truck.
Life-saving efforts were made by the colleagues of Darrell James Morrison, 46, at the scene. He was taken to hospital in Rosetown, but died a short time later.
He was a volunteer with the Rosetown Fire Department.
Multiple fire departments from around the province have sent their condolences via social media to Morrison’s family and the community of Rosetown.
A portion of Highway 4 between Rosetown and Biggar is still closed as the RCMP investigation continues.
Rosetown is roughly 110 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.
