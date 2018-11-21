Crime
November 21, 2018 3:52 pm

Brighton man charged with sexual assault, break and enter

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Brighton man is accused of break and enter and sexually assaulting a woman on Tuesday morning.

A man has been charged with break and enter and sexual assault after an incident in Brighton on Tuesday morning.

Northumberland OPP say around 9:30 a.m. they were called to a southeast residence in Brighton for a report of a sexual assault. Police say their investigation revealed an unknown man gained entry into a residence and sexually assaulted a woman who was home along with her young child.

A suspect was located a short time later “not far from the incident location,” OPP said.

“The female victim did not sustain any injuries as a result of this incident,” OPP stated.

Stephane Hotte, 47, of Brighton was arrested and charged with:

  • Sexual assault
  • Break, enter dwelling house – Commit indictable offence
  • Unlawfully in a dwelling house

Hotte was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cobourg on Wednesday.

