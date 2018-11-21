Suspects arrested in stabbing of Winnipeg exchange student
Two suspects have been arrested in the Oct. 28 robbery and stabbing of a 23-year-old exchange student in Winnipeg’s Lord Roberts area.
Police said the victim, a student from South Korea, was walking with a friend in the Rosedale Avenue and Daly Street South area, when a man and a woman approached them and demanded the victim’s property.
READ MORE: Suspects sought in Lord Roberts stabbing
In the struggle that ensued, the victim was stabbed several times and was later taken to hospital in critical condition, suffering from multiple stab wounds and lacerations to his upper body.
His condition was later upgraded to stable and he was treated for his injuries.
Police continued to investigate and arrested two suspects Nov. 15.
READ MORE: German exchange student slapped, robbed on Portage and Vaughan
Sheldon Brian Henry Owen, 19, faces charges of aggravated assault, robbery, weapon possession, and failing to comply with probation.
A 16-year-old girl was also charged with aggravated assault, weapon possession and robbery.
Both were remanded into custody after the arrest.
WATCH: Surveillance images show attack of exchange student at Portage Place bus shelter
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.