Suspects arrested in stabbing of Winnipeg exchange student

Two suspects have been arrested in the Oct. 28 robbery and stabbing of a 23-year-old exchange student in Winnipeg’s Lord Roberts area.

Police said the victim, a student from South Korea, was walking with a friend in the Rosedale Avenue and Daly Street South area, when a man and a woman approached them and demanded the victim’s property.

In the struggle that ensued, the victim was stabbed several times and was later taken to hospital in critical condition, suffering from multiple stab wounds and lacerations to his upper body.

His condition was later upgraded to stable and he was treated for his injuries.

Police continued to investigate and arrested two suspects Nov. 15.

Sheldon Brian Henry Owen, 19, faces charges of aggravated assault, robbery, weapon possession, and failing to comply with probation.

A 16-year-old girl was also charged with aggravated assault, weapon possession and robbery.

Both were remanded into custody after the arrest.

