Saskatoon weather outlook: above seasonal temperatures round off work week

Temperatures in Saskatoon will be above seasonal for the rest of the work week, before cooling off for the weekend.

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

A fog advisory was issued early Wednesday morning for Saskatoon and area. The dense fog created poor visibility across the region. Freezing drizzle was also expected in the morning, creating slippery roads and walkways in some locations.

Thursday

Temperatures will start to warm up on Thursday, with a daytime high of +3.

Friday

Temperatures will begin cooling off as we move into the weekend. Friday will see intervals of clouds and sunshine, with a daytime high of -2.

Weekend

The weekend will see temperatures below seasonal for this time of year.

Both Saturday and Sunday’s expected daytime high is -8.

