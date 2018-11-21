Weather
November 21, 2018 1:10 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: above seasonal temperatures round off work week

By Reporter  Global News

Temperatures in Saskatoon will get above seasonal for the rest of the work week, before cooling off for the weekend.

SkyTracker Weather
A A

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

A fog advisory was issued early Wednesday morning for Saskatoon and area. The dense fog created poor visibility across the region. Freezing drizzle was also expected in the morning, creating slippery roads and walkways in some locations.

A look outside Saskatoon over the noon hour.

SkyTracker Weather

A fog advisory was issued early Wednesday morning.

SkyTracker Weather

Thursday

Temperatures will start to warm up on Thursday, with a daytime high of +3.

Saskatoon should see mainly sunny skies on Thursday.

SkyTracker Weather

Friday

Temperatures will begin cooling off as we move into the weekend. Friday will see intervals of clouds and sunshine, with a daytime high of -2.

Weekend

The weekend will see temperatures below seasonal for this time of year.

Both Saturday and Sunday’s expected daytime high is -8.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

The November 21 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Brenda Peters in Saskatoon.

Wednesday’s Your SK was taken by Brenda Peters in Saskatoon.

Brenda Peters / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

