Winnipeg writer elected as U of M chancellor

The University of Manitoba has elected a new chancellor.

Winnipeg writer and philanthropist Anne Mahon was named to the role Tuesday as the 14th chancellor in the university’s history.

The role of chancellor is largely ceremonial, but as the titular head of the university, Mahon will be responsible for conferring all degrees and diplomas, as well as serving as an ambassador for the school in the broader community.

Mahon, herself a graduate of the U of M, has written two oral history books – one on the topic of former Winnipeg gang members – and has been heavily involved in philanthropy and supporting immigrants and refugees in Manitoba.

“Anne Mahon’s work in the community as a bridge builder of integrity and follow-through embodies this university’s commitment to lead, listen and act in partnership with the populations it serves,” said U of M president and vice-chancellor David Barnard.

“I’m confident she will inspire a bright future that enhances the institution’s community relevance and engagement.”

Mahon’s installation as chancellor will take place at a ceremony in June 2019 as part of the university’s spring convocation.

