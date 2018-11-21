World
November 21, 2018 2:45 am

Interpol elects a South Korean — not a Russian — to lead the police body

By Alexander Cornwell Reuters

Serious questions are being raised about whether Russia is taking over Interpol. The international police agency is picking a new president, and the frontrunner is Alexander Prokopchuk, a Kremlin official, and someone dubbed Russia's abuser-in-chief. As Jeff Semple explains, critics fear what could happen if Prokopchuk is appointed.

Interpol elected Kim Jong Yang of South Korea as its next president on Wednesday, the international police body said on Twitter.

Kim, who had been serving as acting president, was elected for a two-year term at the body’s annual congress in Dubai.

Kremlin official Alexander Prokopchuk, an ally of Vladimir Putin, was initially seen as the frontrunner for the job, raising concerns about Russian influence over the policing body.

