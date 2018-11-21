Interpol elects a South Korean — not a Russian — to lead the police body

Interpol elected Kim Jong Yang of South Korea as its next president on Wednesday, the international police body said on Twitter.

Kim, who had been serving as acting president, was elected for a two-year term at the body’s annual congress in Dubai.

Kremlin official Alexander Prokopchuk, an ally of Vladimir Putin, was initially seen as the frontrunner for the job, raising concerns about Russian influence over the policing body.