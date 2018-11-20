Woman dead after being hit by bus outside of Lawrence West subway station
Toronto police say a woman has died after she was hit by a TTC bus outside of Lawrence West subway station Tuesday evening.
A TTC spokesperson told Global News the collision happened at around 6:05 p.m. as a bus was leaving the station, which is located at Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West.
Police said the woman died at the scene.
The traffic services unit was called to lead the investigation and look into the circumstances leading up to the collision.
The TTC said in an update on Twitter that subway trains are bypassing Lawrence station as the investigation continues. The transit agency said bus connections for routes 52, 59 and 109 can be made at Glencairn station.
More to come.
