Frontiersmen Trading Company spices putting Saskatoon on the map

A specialty foods company is putting Saskatoon on the map for its spices and rubs.

Frontiersmen Trading Company is featured in the December issue of Canadian Living magazine for its holiday gift guide.

Co-founder Adam Wolf said the company is very humbled and blown away by the exposure.

“We want to make cooking very easy for everybody. You tear open a package, you’ve got a busy night with the kids, you’re taking them to hockey practice – it’s very easy to cook with our spices,” Wolf said.

Although being fairly new, Frontiersmen Trading Company has been perfecting its eight spice blends for years. The spices can also be used to enhance the flavor of vegetables.

There’s also a recipe section on its website to help wannabe chefs step up their grilling game.

“Just to make food flavourful and easy and accessible for everybody that wants to pretend to be a chef,” he said.

Spices can be purchased online or at The Local Kitchen on Avenue B South in Saskatoon.