Pay-what-you-can fridge at Saskatoon grocery store

Soul foods in Saskatoon has launched its new community kitchen at a new location, the old Riversdale liquor store. What’s different about this grocery store? They’ve added in a pay-what-you-can fridge.

“We figured that leading by example would help and potentially change some people’s mindsets about us,” co-owner Steven Cameron said.

“That we aren’t just a high-end grocer trying to come in and take over the neighbourhood. We are all just local people wanting to help.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan farmers stock Saskatoon Food Bank shelves with 72K eggs

It’s a simple concept. The kitchen makes soups, salads or sandwiches that are put into a cooler for purchase. After a few days, if those items are not sold, they end up in the pay-what-you-can fridge.

“It’s still a really great nutrient-dense food but it’s a way of reducing food waste. But at the same time helping nourish people that may not be able to afford this higher quality organic food,” co-owner Mallory Guenther said.

READ MORE: How a Saskatoon organization is hoping to repurpose 24K tonnes of food waste

Soul Foods said the fridge is one way to build relationships with the community.

“Those relationships we already have we were telling them, we have this now, you can come in, you can have access to this,” Guenther said.

“If you don’t have any money please feel free to take it for free, then we put it on social media and it kind of blew up with a beautiful response.”