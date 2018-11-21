Canada 150 rink delivered to Gananoque

The Canada 150 rink has been moved to Gananoque. It won’t be used until next year but all of its parts have arrived ready for re-assembly.

The town was chosen to get the outdoor rink, in part, because it’s in the home riding of Gord Brown, who represented the region in Parliament from 2004 until his death on May 2. Town officials have already said it’ll be named after him.

Three trucks from Ottawa brought the rink and everything that goes with it Tuesday to Gananoque’s public works yard to be stored until next spring.

“We’re aiming for work to start in May when the ground thaws in 2019,” Adam McCluskey, manager of parks and recreation said. “We expect to have this up and running and available for summer programming, summer of 2019, so that could be shuffleboard, or basketball or floor hockey. And then as the winter comes, weather permitting, we’ll be making some ice in late November, December.”

Originally built for Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations, the rink was located on Parliament Hill in the nation’s capital. Cities and towns across the country lobbied for the rink, with Gananoque eventually getting the nod.

A number of Gord Brown’s family members were on hand for the arrival of the outdoor rink. Brother Jeff Brown was one of them. He says Gord would have been touched.

“Gord was a hockey guy, he helped people, he didn’t do it for recognition, so he would be surprised that his name is on it. It’s a great testament to Gord’s good work helping all people.”

Brown’s son, Chance, was also on hand. He says it’s going to be huge for Gananoque to have a second pad where kids can skate and enjoy themselves.

When up and running the rink will be located behind the Lou Jeffries Arena on King Street.