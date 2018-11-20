Enormous line-up as Schwartz’s rolls back prices for three hours
Schwartz’s Deli celebrated its 90th anniversary Tuesday by briefly offering its smoked meat sandwiches, complete with fries and drink, for the original 1928 price of $1.09.
The deal was available for only three hours, starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Word spread quickly. The line-up formed almost instantly after 10 a.m. By shortly after 11 a.m., it was snaking down the Main and onto Napoleon Street.
The promotion celebrates the Montreal landmark’s 90th anniversary. Yet the date seems arbitrary — Reuben Schwartz opened his deli on St-Laurent on Dec. 31, 1928.
Management said it considered holding the smoked meat fire-sale in the summer, but worried that would cater too much to tourists. Then there’s the problem with commemorating 90 years on that actual birthdate of Dec. 31 — that’s a holiday already and it would be freezing cold.
It turned out the November weather was cold anyway, but it didn’t seem to deter anyone.
“I’m a college student and I don’t have much money to spend on food,” said McGill student Jacob Silcoff. “If I can spend a twoonie and get breakfast and lunch, that’s appealing.”
