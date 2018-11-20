Enormous line-up as Schwartz’s rolls back prices for three hours

Schwartz’s Deli celebrated its 90th anniversary Tuesday by briefly offering its smoked meat sandwiches, complete with fries and drink, for the original 1928 price of $1.09.

The deal was available for only three hours, starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Word spread quickly. The line-up formed almost instantly after 10 a.m. By shortly after 11 a.m., it was snaking down the Main and onto Napoleon Street.

For three hours, Schwartz's Deli offered smoked meat meals — not sandwiches, meals — for the 1928 price of $1.09. Cue an even more massive line-up. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/psYQWJbOac — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 20, 2018

The promotion celebrates the Montreal landmark’s 90th anniversary. Yet the date seems arbitrary — Reuben Schwartz opened his deli on St-Laurent on Dec. 31, 1928.

A meal consists of fries, a drink and a smoked meat sandwich. The promotion was to celebrate 90 years. But here's the funny thing: Reuben Schwartz opened the deli on Dec. 31, 1928. SO — I asked the question… why today? @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/QzXEvYOfUr — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 20, 2018

Management said it considered holding the smoked meat fire-sale in the summer, but worried that would cater too much to tourists. Then there’s the problem with commemorating 90 years on that actual birthdate of Dec. 31 — that’s a holiday already and it would be freezing cold.

Frank Silva, manager: weather would be frigid on Dec. 31 (also a holiday). And if they did the promo in the summer, only tourists would come. As it turned out, the weather was still frigid BUT most of the line-up seemed like locals. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/tLMmNXcxw9 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 20, 2018

It turned out the November weather was cold anyway, but it didn’t seem to deter anyone.

“I’m a college student and I don’t have much money to spend on food,” said McGill student Jacob Silcoff. “If I can spend a twoonie and get breakfast and lunch, that’s appealing.”

