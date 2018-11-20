Longtime Nova Scotia MLA says he plans to run for federal office

A longtime Nova Scotia PC MLA has announced he plans to run for federal office in the 2019 election.

Chris d’Entremont says he plans to seek the Conservative Party nomination for the federal riding of West Nova.

He’s been the MLA for the provincial seat of Argyle-Barrington for 15 years and has served in cabinet in various positions, as well as Opposition house leader.

“I will bring my fifteen years of legislative experience, and knowledge gained at the helm of some of our most important government departments, with me to Ottawa. I will be a strong, effective advocate for the people of West Nova,” said d’Entremont in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

West Nova is held by Liberal MP Colin Fraser, who has said he will not be reoffering. According to d’Entremont, that effectively makes the riding an open seat, although he acknowledges it will be a political shift.

The federal Conservative Party has yet to announce a date for the West Nova nomination meeting — the first hurdle that d’Entremont must pass if he hopes to represent the Conservatives in the next election.