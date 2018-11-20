Canada
November 20, 2018 2:23 pm

Victim of fatal crash in Walpole identified

By Reporter  900 CHML

Haldimand County OPP say 21-year-old Travis Meadows of South Cayuga was killed in the three-vehicle crash on Monday.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
The victim of a fatal crash in Walpole has been identified.

Haldimand County OPP say 21-year-old Travis Meadows of South Cayuga was killed in the three-vehicle crash, which happened on the 2nd Concession around 6 a.m. Monday.

A 30-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

