Amazon removes app after Santa threatens children with death

A woman in England was outraged last week when she discovered Santa Claus threatening to look for, and kill, her children via a Kindle app.

Addlestone native Kerstey Elizabeth Taylor posted a viral video Thursday that appeared to show an app entitled “Call Santa Claus New 2018” in action.

The app simulated an incoming telephone call from Santa Claus when activated.

“Hello, there. Can you hear me?” Santa’s message could be heard asking. The tone took a sinister turn after the greeting.

“In five nights, if you’re free, I will look for you, and I will find you, and I will kill you,”

The video has been viewed more than 335,000 times as of this writing.

Taylor explained in her post that the tablet belongs to her 12-year-old son, Finlee, but it was her three-year-old daughter, Evie, who brought attention to the issue.

The preschooler had tears in her eyes after experiencing the app, according to Kid’s Spot.

“What sort of a sick and twisted person would make an app made for children to call Santa in to this,” Taylor fumed.

At least one review on Amazon’s UK site corroborated Taylor’s experience.

“Voice sounds like someone who smokes 2 packs of cigarettes a day and then they threatened to come and kill you,” the user smylescheduler posted in October 2017. “Really not so nice especially when you think it’s for children.”

Amazon confirmed to Yahoo that the app has been removed “as it is in violation of our policies.” The publisher will be contacted and an investigation will be launched, according to The Sun.

Taylor did not immediately respond to a Global News request for comment.