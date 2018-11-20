Shots fired in Kelowna home

Kelowna RCMP have cordoned off a home following reports of shots being fired.

The home is located in the 700 block of Sutherland Avenue, where police say shots were fired inside the home on Monday night.

“Officers, who detained four individuals at the scene, were told that an altercation ensued after two men entered the home,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

RCMP believe the shooting was targeted and that the public is not at risk.

One male was rushed to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No further details are being released.