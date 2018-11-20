Boy, 14, arrested after threat made against high school in Mississauga: police

Peel Regional Police say they have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a threat made toward a high school in Mississauga.

Police said they were made aware of a social media post Tuesday morning indicating a “possible threat” against St. Aloysius Gonzaga Secondary School.

Authorities said officers attended the school, located in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue West near the Erin Mills Town Centre, and arrested a 14-year-old boy.

READ MORE: Charges laid after threats received by multiple schools in southwestern Ontario

Police have not revealed the exact nature of the threat or the charges the boy is facing.

Peel police said there was no danger to the school or the surrounding community. The investigation is ongoing.

There is no danger to the school or surrounding community. The investigation is continuing and further information will be released when it is available. PR18-0436755 2/2 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) November 20, 2018