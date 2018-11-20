Brighton house fire leaves family of six homeless

A house fire in Brighton, Ont., on Monday night has left a family of six homeless.

Brighton Fire Department crews were called to a house fire on Ontario Street around 8 p.m. Deputy Chief Jeff Ogden says firefighters initially discovered thick smoke billowing out of the basement and garage areas. However, he said they could not enter due to the intense heat and flames.

OFM will not be attending fire in Brighton. Excavator brought in to demolish part of home to gain access to smouldering fire. pic.twitter.com/FWsxMCfLbh — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) November 20, 2018

More than 30 firefighters from four nearby townships were called to assist in fighting the stubborn fire which quickly spread throughout the two-storey home and re-ignited several times, Ogden said.

He credits working smoke alarms for alerting the six occupants who all managed to get out safely.

An early damage estimate is pegged at more than $800,000. The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was notified but will not be attending the scene, officials said.

Ogden said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation but is not considered suspicious.