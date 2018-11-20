Justin Trudeau to confront Doug Ford on cuts to francophone services

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a message to Ontario’s French-speaking minority today in light of budget cuts in the province that affect them: the federal government has your back.

Trudeau says standing up for francophone communities is an important federal responsibility, one that he intends to uphold.

READ MORE: Action needed to support francophones in Ontario, commissioner says

The prime minister’s comments were his first public reaction to the Doug Ford government’s recent budget cuts since returning from summits in Asia.

Ford’s conservatives last week announced cuts affecting Ontario’s 600,000 francophones, including the cancellation of plans for a francophone university and eliminating the office of the province’s French language services commissioner.

READ MORE: Statistics show Quebecers leaving to settle in rest of Canada

Quebec’s political class and media pundits have seized on the cuts as evidence of a lack of commitment to French outside Quebec.

On his way into a cabinet meeting in Ottawa this morning, Trudeau said he realizes the importance of French language services for minorities and is planning to speak with Premier Ford about the cuts.