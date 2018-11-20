Crime
2 Cambridge public schools placed under hold and secure: WRDSB

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Two elementary schools in Cambridge were placed under a hold and secure by Waterloo Regional Police on Tuesday morning, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

Coronation Public School and William G. Davis Public School, which are located in the area of Concession Road and Langs Drive, were placed under the hold and secure order.

In a statement, the board said that all students are safe and that “no one is allowed to enter or exit the building.”

The order was lifted at around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

