2 Cambridge public schools placed under hold and secure: WRDSB

Two elementary schools in Cambridge were placed under a hold and secure by Waterloo Regional Police on Tuesday morning, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

Coronation Public School and William G. Davis Public School, which are located in the area of Concession Road and Langs Drive, were placed under the hold and secure order.

No updates have been given. @corwrdsb and @WG_Davis are still under a hold and secure, and staff and students are safe…and learning continues! Once we hear anything from @WRPSToday, we'll be sure to update. Thank you for your continued patience. https://t.co/tvPdpLgsWr — Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) November 20, 2018

In a statement, the board said that all students are safe and that “no one is allowed to enter or exit the building.”

The order was lifted at around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.