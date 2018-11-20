School bus, pickup involved in minor collision in Selwyn Township
No injuries were reported following a minor collision involving a school bus and pickup truck in Selwyn Township on Tuesday morning.
The collision happened around 8 a.m. along the Fifth Line near Pinehill Road just south of the village of Bridgenorth.
A pickup truck making a turn veered into the ditch after striking the front of the school bus.
There were 17 students on board at the time — most of them high school students, OPP said. A second bus arrived to transport the students.
Paramedics on scene assessed both drivers and neither required further treatment.
Fifth Line is closed until the pickup truck is removed.
