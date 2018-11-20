House fire on Selkirk Ave. early Tuesday morning

Residents on Selkirk Ave. could be waking up to the smell of smoke today.

Fire crews were called to a blaze in the 700 block of Selkirk Ave., just after 4 AM on Tuesday.

Fire crews say people inside of the house were able to self-evacuate.

Residents say the fire appears to be coming from the back of the house.

Selkirk Ave. is currently closed between Parr St. and McKenzie St., drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

