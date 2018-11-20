Crime
Pedestrian struck in fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough

Toronto police are seeking information on the driver of a vehicle involved in a fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

Authorities said a pedestrian was struck and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene. A description of the vehicle involved in the collision has yet to be released.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 416-808-1900.

