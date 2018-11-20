Pedestrian struck in fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough
A A
Toronto police are seeking information on the driver of a vehicle involved in a fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.
Police said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East.
Authorities said a pedestrian was struck and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the vehicle fled the scene. A description of the vehicle involved in the collision has yet to be released.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 416-808-1900.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.