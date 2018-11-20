Canada
November 20, 2018

Man electrocuted at Leamington greenhouse

By Staff 980 CFPL

File photo

Lars Hagberg/ The Canadian Press
Officials with the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a worker died at a Leamington greenhouse on Monday.

Provincial police, along with Essex Windsor Emergency Medical Services and Leamington Fire Services, responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m.

OPP say the industrial accident happened at a greenhouse in the 800 block of Mersea Road 4.

Police say the 29-year-old man was electrocuted. His identity has not been released.

Essex County
Leamington
Ministry of Labour
OPP

