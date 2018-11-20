Man electrocuted at Leamington greenhouse
Officials with the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a worker died at a Leamington greenhouse on Monday.
Provincial police, along with Essex Windsor Emergency Medical Services and Leamington Fire Services, responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m.
OPP say the industrial accident happened at a greenhouse in the 800 block of Mersea Road 4.
Police say the 29-year-old man was electrocuted. His identity has not been released.
