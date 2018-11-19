Victim dies after assault in downtown Toronto, suspect charged with manslaughter: police

Toronto police say a suspect has been charged with manslaughter after a 47-year-old man died in hospital following an assault.

Police said officers and paramedics were called to the Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East area at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday with reports a man was assaulted.

When officers arrived, police said the victim was found suffering from “serious trauma.”

Police said the man was taken to hospital. The man, who was later identified as Toronto resident Paul Tonya, died from his injuries on Monday.

Investigators said the accused was arrested at the time of the assault. A police spokesperson said his charges were upgraded to manslaughter.

Forty-five-year-old Trevor Clarke appeared in a Toronto court on Monday morning.

Police said Tonya’s death marks Toronto’s 91st homicide of 2018.

Meanwhile, anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.