1 of The Melisizwe Brothers picked to sing new Netflix show theme song

The lead singer for the Leduc-based trio The Melisizwe Brothers hit the right note with the producers of a new Netflix series that debuts Nov. 20. Zacary James, 11, was chosen to sing the theme song on the new animated series Motown Magic.

The song is a re-make of the Jackson 5 classic hit ABC. The executive producer team — which includes Motown legend Smokey Robinson — felt Zacary sounded so much like Michael Jackson they had to get him into the studio. Zacary’s brothers, Marc and Seth, went along for the ride.

READ MORE: Edmonton brothers wow on ‘Ellen’ with their rendition of ‘I’ll be There’ by The Jackson 5

The boys couldn’t have been more thrilled.

“The music of the Jackson 5 and other Motown artists really touches our hearts and inspires us when we write our original music,” Zacary said.

“It’s really awesome!”

WATCH: ‘Anaconda’ dancer from Alberta wows Ellen with her moves

The Los Angeles studio where Zacary recorded his vocal track is called The Village. Huge artists, from The Rolling Stones to Lady Gaga to Taylor Swift, have all recorded there.

The studio’s amazing music legacy wasn’t lost on the young musicians.

“We got to meet a lot of famous people like Snoop Dogg,” Marc said with a big grin.

Motown Magic is just the latest in a series of successes for the boys.

They’ve gained world-wide attention with appearances on The Ellen Degeneres Show and America’s Got Talent. They also won Showtime At The Apollo.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s Melisizwe Brothers to perform New Year’s Eve in Times Square

Their performances shared on YouTube have been viewed millions of times.

For more information about The Melisizwe Brothers, including upcoming appearances in the Edmonton area, check out their website.