Police find four victims shot dead in Philadelphia basement
A A
Police say two men and two women have been found shot and killed in a basement in Philadelphia.
Police say the bodies were discovered in a Philadelphia home Monday, each with a single gunshot wound to the head. They were pronounced dead just before 12:30 p.m.
Two of the victims have been identified as a 31-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman. The others are described as a man approximately 20-30 years old and a woman approximately 30-40 years old.
Police say no weapon was found. No arrests have been made.
No other details were immediately available.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.