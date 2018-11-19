World
November 19, 2018 2:31 pm

Police find four victims shot dead in Philadelphia basement

By Staff The Associated Press

Philadelphia police officers are shown at a demonstration in this file photo from Dec. 11, 2014.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke
A A

Police say two men and two women have been found shot and killed in a basement in Philadelphia.

Police say the bodies were discovered in a Philadelphia home Monday, each with a single gunshot wound to the head. They were pronounced dead just before 12:30 p.m.

Two of the victims have been identified as a 31-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman. The others are described as a man approximately 20-30 years old and a woman approximately 30-40 years old.

Police say no weapon was found. No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Malcolm Street killings
Philadelphia bodies found
Philadelphia crime
Philadelphia homicide
Philadelphia killing
Philadelphia shooting
Quadruple Homicide
Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News