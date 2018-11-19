Canadian War Museum now has four of the six Victoria Crosses awarded to Canadians at Hill 70

The Canadian War Museum announced Monday that it has acquired another Victoria Cross to add to its Hill 70 collection thanks to a donation from the Hill 70 Memorial project.

The medal, the highest honour bestowed to a combatant of a Commonwealth military organization, was awarded to Lt. Robert Hill Hanna of B Company of the 29th Infantry Battalion for “outstanding gallantry, personal courage and determined leading of his company.” The medal is the fourth that the museum has acquired. Six in total were awarded to Canadians.

Hanna was the company sergeant major and during the battle of Hill 70, Canada’s first major engagement in the First World War under a Canadian commander, he took charge of the company after all officers were killed or wounded in three previous assaults. For the final assault, Hanna gathered all the survivors he could and charged a German machine gun team and neutralized it.

Hanna survived the war and died in 1967 near Abbotsford, B.C., at the age of 79.

The 10-day battle for Hill 70 took place between Aug 15 and 25, 1917, and saw 1,877 Canadians killed and over 7,000 wounded. The victory secured a strategic position for the Canadian Corps overlooking the village of Lens, France.

The museum is currently working on plans to display the Hill 70 Victoria Cross medals to be unveiled in 2019.

