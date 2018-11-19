Man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Ajax

A driver is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ajax early Monday morning.

The collision happened around 3 a.m. at Salem Road and Achilles Road near Highway 401.

Durham Regional Police said the driver was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle was placed into custody under suspicion of impaired driving.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the collision.

AJAX – Salem Rd is closed from Achilles to north of the 401 for a Motor Vehicle investigation. 401 eastbound exit and entrance ramps are both closed for the investigation also. — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) November 19, 2018

A closer look at the fatal crash scene this morning on Salem near 401 ramps. Female driver of white SUV on left in custody for suspected impaired driving, driver of security vehicle on right pronounced dead in hospital. Latest on @morningshowto pic.twitter.com/1eLxbkRioD — Marianne Dimain (@MDimainGlobal) November 19, 2018