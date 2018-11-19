Man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Ajax
A driver is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ajax early Monday morning.
The collision happened around 3 a.m. at Salem Road and Achilles Road near Highway 401.
Durham Regional Police said the driver was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police said the driver of the other vehicle was placed into custody under suspicion of impaired driving.
An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the collision.
