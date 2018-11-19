Residents displaced by 650 Parliament fire to hold rally against hotel mass eviction

Toronto residents displaced by a fire that tore through an apartment building at 650 Parliament St. in August are holding a rally Monday afternoon against a decision by the property manager to evict them from their hotel accommodations by the end of the month.

Last Wednesday, the landlords of the building sent notices to all the tenants saying the management company will no longer fund hotel accommodation after Nov. 30.

“We have done our best to provide assistance to allow you time to find other accommodations, and have helped with tenants who have found their own alternatives in the Greater Toronto Area,” the notice said.

“We will continue to provide assistance to those who locate comparable accommodations, but we cannot continue the cost of providing hotel accommodation after Nov. 30.”

Approximately 1,500 people were forced out of their homes due to an electrical fire on Aug. 21. The landlord said residents won’t be able to return until sometime in early 2019.

Meanwhile, some residents have chosen to stay with relatives and friends during the ordeal but about 175 families are still using hotels as temporary accommodations.

The rally is planned at Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue at 1:30 p.m. followed by a march to the offices of Bleeman Holdings, the building’s property management company.

–With a file from Kamil Karamali