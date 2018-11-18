Montreal sportscaster Randy Tieman dies at 64, remembered as ‘warm and kind’
Randy Tieman, a popular Montreal sportscaster, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday. He was 64.
Tieman worked for CTV Montreal for 34 years as a reporter and anchor until 2017.
Former colleague and Global News sports analyst Brian Wilde remembers Tieman as more than just a colleague.
“Twenty-tree years Randy and I were friends,” he said. “The first time I met him, I think he called me Bud before he even used my name. That’s how Randy was — warm and kind.”
Tieman was known for his boisterous laugh and fun-loving nature, but he took his job seriously.
“He was a great friend and he was terrific at his job. For 23 years, I never had to worry whether ‘T’ was up to speed on something,” Wilde said.
Other media personalities took to Twitter to share their memories.
News reporter Cindy Sherwin, noted his “generosity” and called him a “gigantic presence”.
Tieman is also being remembered as a family man.
In a tweet, Sean Coleman recounts how Tieman used to call his son Harry after each show. Coleman goes on to explain how Tieman taught him not only about broadcasting, but about fatherhood as well.
Tieman leaves behind his wife Liane and his four children, Gabrielle, Jesse, Dennis and Harry.
Wilde expressed his sadness at a life cut short.
“My greatest wish was for Randy [to] enjoy a decade or two with Liane, who I must have heard him say ‘love you lots’ to [in] the thousands of times.”
In lieu of flowers, the Tieman family is asking for memorial donations to be made to the Jewish General Hospital Foundation-Cancer Treatment.
