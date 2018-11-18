Canada
November 18, 2018 12:18 pm
Updated: November 18, 2018 12:45 pm

Officers responding to emergency call involved in crash in NDG

By Web producer  Global News

Collision experts with Montreal police are investigating after a police vehicle was involved in a collision in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

Global News
An investigation is underway after a police cruiser was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough Sunday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said the crash happened at around 9:35 a.m. at the intersection of Montclair and Monkland avenues.

Picard explained the cruiser was heading south on Montclair and the other vehicle was heading east on Monkland when they collided.

Both officers, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital, as were the man and woman in the other vehicle.

All four were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Picard said at the time of the crash, the officers were responding to an emergency call about a person in distress.

Collision experts are at the scene and Monkland is closed between Walkely and King-Edward to allow for the investigation.

On Saturday, another Montreal police cruiser was involved in a collision that sent a 42-year-old woman to hospital with serious injuries.

