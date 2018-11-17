Alberta Party calls on province to curtail oil production

The Alberta Party caucus is calling on the province to curtail all oil production.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Alberta Party said the government should require oil producers to reduce production until bitumen prices improve.

”This is a national crisis,” said Greg Clark, Alberta Party caucus energy critic. “Curtailing production is a dramatic step, but it’s the right thing to do to maximize the value of the resource that all Albertans own.

“We’re giving our oil away for free. This has to stop.”

Clark said that production should be reduced for each producer on a percentage basis based on their production.

Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci responded, saying the government is pursuing different courses of action.

“We are looking at all options. As you know, we already sent a request to the federal government for rail cars, we are pushing for pipelines and we will consider all the options. But I am not at liberty to say what those are yet,” he said.

The massive discount on the price of Alberta oil had Cenovus Energy asking the government to step in, however, energy giants Suncor and Husky rejected that call.