VPD seeks ‘person of interest’ after woman followed, attacked in West End
Vancouver police want help identifying a “person of interest” after an early morning assault in the city’s West End.
It happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning, near the intersection of Bute and Pendrell streets.
Police said a woman reported that a man followed her into an apartment building and attacked her. Investigators believe the man’s motive was sexual in nature.
The woman was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and has since been released.
Police are now trying to identify a man whose image was captured on the building’s security camera.
He is described as Caucasian, in his 20s or 30s, with a slim build, short dark hair and dark facial stubble.
He was wearing a black zip-up jacket, blue jeans, a burgundy toque and may walk with a limp.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-0601, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
