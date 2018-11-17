Calgary’s 17 Avenue S.W. opens after months of construction
Construction is wrapping up on Calgary’s 17 Avenue S.W. entertainment strip this weekend — just in time for holiday shopping.
In the district, 17 Avenue S.W. between Macleod Trail and 14 Street S.W. is now open until the spring 2019 construction season starts.
Bus routes are back to normal with Calgary Transit relocating bus routes 2, 6, and 7 from 14 and 15 Avenue S.W. back to 17 Avenue S.W.
Officials with the avenue’s Business Improvement Area said ongoing signal work at 17 Avenue and 5 Street S.W. will require “intermittent lane closures” until the end of November.
The avenue was closed to traffic during the summer as crews replaced underground utilities and rebuilt the road.
