17 Avenue reopens after months of construction woes for businesses

Downtown Calgary’s popular 17 Avenue has reopened after months of road construction made for parking, vehicle and pedestrian-traffic headaches for businesses and patrons alike.

The City of Calgary tweeted Thursday morning that the street is now open to traffic and parking.

“There will still be some periodic lane closures to finish final items,” the tweet said.

The city also thanked the businesses of 17 Avenue, Victoria Park and the Beltline for their patience. Construction in the area began in April.

The construction on the downtown street dotted with restaurants, bars and shops was a struggle for many businesses along the stretch, as parking was completely restricted in some areas. Driving lanes and pedestrian access were also reduced.

Several businesses reported losses throughout the construction process, including Una Pizza and Wine, Pet Planet and Sol Optix.

Watch: The economy is not the only factor contributing to failing bottom lines on 17 Avenue in Calgary. As Tony Tighe reports, construction is also taking a bite out of profits.