17 Avenue S.W. closures to resume after Labour Day weekend

Calgarians may have enjoyed milling about 17 Avenue S.W. without the dust, noise and barriers of construction this summer, but that luxury is soon coming to an end.

The popular downtown street will soon be plagued with closures again as the city picks up its reconstruction after the Labour Day long weekend.

The long-standing construction project was put on hold for July and August to give businesses a reprieve.

The closures start Tuesday, Sept. 4 from College Lane to 8 Street S.W., including the intersection of 7 Street and 17 Avenue S.W. and are expected to last until the end of September. College Lane will stay open, the city said.

Once that area is finished, crews will move on to close 17 Avenue S.W. from 8 Street to 9 Street, including the intersection of 8 Street and 17 Avenue S.W., as they work to replace underground utilities and rebuild the road. That work is expected to last seven to 10 days.

It’s hoped crews will be able to complete all construction up to 9 Street S.W. before pausing again for the winter.

Project updates and the 17 Avenue S.W. construction schedule can be found on the city’s website.

Long weekend road closures

In addition to the upcoming 17 Avenue S.W. closures, the city is also advising residents of several in effect over the long weekend for road work as well as special events.

Southwest Calgary:

11 Street S.W. will be closed between 6 Avenue S.W. and 9 Avenue S.W. beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31 until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 4. This closure accommodates underground utility work.

11 Street S.W. will have reduced lanes between 8 Avenue S.W. and 9 Avenue S.W. as well as a single left lane closure on 9 Avenue S.W. at 11 Street S.W. beginning at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 4 until 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17. These closures accommodate underground utility work.

Heritage Drive will have lanes closed between Macleod Trail and 4A Street S.W. on Saturday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 2 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two-way traffic set up on opposite side of construction both days. This closure accommodates paving.

Richmond Road S.W. will have lanes closed between 30 Street and 37 Street as well as 37 Street and 51 Street S.W. beginning on Saturday, Sept. 1 until Sunday, Sept. 2 daily from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a two-way traffic set up on opposite side of construction. Detour routes to 26 Avenue S.W. to the north and Sarcee Road to the south will be posted via signage. This closure accommodates paving.

Eastbound 8 Avenue S.W. will be closed between 8 Street S.W. and 9 Street S.W. nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Wednesday, Sept. 5. This closure accommodates underground utility work.

Anderson Road will be reduced by one lane in both directions, west of 24 Street S.W. from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (daily) until Saturday, Sept. 1 for road construction related to Anderson Road widening and upgrades.

14 Street S.W. transitway project closures

The right lane on eastbound Southland Drive will be closed at 14 Street S.W. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, plus 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2

The right lane on westbound Southland Drive will be closed east of 14 Street S.W. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, plus 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2

The left lane on eastbound Southland Drive will be closed west of Bradbury Drive S.W. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, plus 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2

The left lane on westbound Southland Drive will be closed west of Bradbury Drive S.W. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, plus 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2

The right lane on southbound 14 Street S.W. will be closed between 90 Avenue S.W. and Southland Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, plus 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2

The right lane on northbound 14 Street S.W. will be closed at Southland Drive from 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, plus 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2

Southeast closures

Barlow Trail S.E. will be closed between 26 Street and 27 Street S.E. starting Friday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. until Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 5 a.m. This closure accommodates construction.

17 Avenue S.E. and 19 Street S.E. will be closed beginning Friday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. until Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 5 a.m. This closure accommodates construction.

17 Avenue S.E. will be closed between 47 Street and 48 Street S.E. starting Friday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 2 at noon. This closure accommodates construction.

90 Avenue S.E. will have reduced lanes between 40 Street and 44 Street S.E. starting Saturday, Sept. 1 at 7 a.m. until Sunday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. This closure accommodates construction.

Confluence Way S.E. will be closed between 6 Avenue S.E. and 5 Street S.E. from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31. This closure accommodates construction.

The lower deck of the Centre Street Bridge will be closed between Riverfront Avenue S.E. and Memorial Drive N.E. beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11. This closure accommodates bridge work. Please use an alternate route.

Special events

Shaw Charity Classic

The following roads will be closed from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily:

14 Street S.W. from Anderson Road to the intersection of Canyon Meadows Drive and Elbow Drive.

Residential access will be maintained but parking will be restricted in residential areas.

Please note: There is no public parking on the event site and visitors are advised to use public transit.

Calgary Pride Festival — Sunday, Sept. 2

The following roads will be closed between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Riverfront Avenue S.E. from Centre Street S to Confluence Way S.E. Macleod Trail S.E. from 4 Avenue S.E. to Riverfront Avenue S.E. 1 Street S.E. from 3 Avenue S.E. to Riverfront Avenue S.E. 3 Street S.E. from 4 Avenue S.E. to Riverfront Avenue S.E. 4 Street S.E. from 7 Avenue S.E. to Riverfront Avenue S.E. 6 Avenue S.E. from 5 Street S.E. to 3 Street S.E. The Reconciliation Bridge from Memorial Drive N.E. to Riverfront Avenue S.E.

The following roads will be closed between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Macleod Trail S.E. from 9 Avenue S.E. to 6 Avenue S.E 1 Street S.E. from 5 Avenue S.E. to 6 Avenue S.E. Centre Street S from 4 Avenue S to 9 Avenue S 1 Street S.W. from 5 Avenue S.W. to 9 Avenue S.W. 2 Street S.W. from 5 Avenue S.W. to 9 Avenue S.W. 3 Street S.W. from 5 Avenue S.W. to 8 Avenue S.W. 4 Street S.W. from 6 Avenue S.W. to 8 Avenue S.W. 5 Street S.W. from 5 Avenue S.W. to 8 Avenue S.W. 6 Street S.W. from 8 Avenue S.W. to Eau Claire Avenue S.W. 6 Avenue S.E. / S.W. from 3 Street S.E. to 6 Street S.W.

The following roads will be closed between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.: 5 Street S.W. from Eau Claire Avenue S.W. to 2 Avenue S.W. Eau Claire Avenue S.W. from 5 Street S.W. to 6 Street S.W. 2 Avenue S.W. from 4 Street S.W. to 7 Street S.W. 3 Avenue S.W. from 4 Street S.W. to 7 Street S.W. 4 Avenue S.W. from 5 Street S.W. to 6 Street S.W. 5 Avenue S.W. from 7 Street S.W. to 5 Street S.W.



Please note: Police will be in the area directing traffic and motorists are advised to watch for pedestrians.

Information on Calgary road closures can be found at the city’s website.