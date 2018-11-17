Parti Québécois leaders meet in Montreal to discuss election loss

Members of the Parti Québécois are meeting Saturday to dissect the party’s crushing defeat in October’s general election.

Former leader Jean-Francois Lisée is among those expected to attend a closed-door meeting of riding presidents and members of the party’s executive in Montreal.

The Parti Québécois garnered only 17 per cent of the popular vote and lost official party status after winning only 10 seats.

Lisée lost his own seat in the Montreal-area Rosemont riding to a candidate from the surging left-wing party Québec solidaire.

Interim party leader Pascal Bérubé and the party’s president will both deliver speeches at today’s meeting.