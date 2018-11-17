Head-on Highway 158 collision in Saint-Alexis kills two women, both 20

Two 20-year-old women are dead after a head-on collision Friday night in Saint-Alexis, roughly 65 kilometres north of Montreal.

The crash happened at around 9:15 p.m. on Highway 158.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay said a small car heading east was attempting to pass another vehicle when it crashed head-on with a pickup truck heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the small car and her passenger died on impact.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the collision.

The highway was closed for several hours as collision experts analyzed the scene.

Tremblay said snow and road conditions may have contributed to the crash.